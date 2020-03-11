WATCH: Congress MPs Stage Walkout As Amit Shah Responds On Delhi Riots In Lok Sabha

Seventeen days after violence took place in the national capital, Home Minister Amit Shah has responded in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. As Shah spoke in the Lower House, Congress and IUML MPs staged a walkout. Shah has said that not a single communal riot took place after February 25. As the riots in Delhi have so far claimed 53 lives, the Home Minister lauded Delhi Police's effort to in quelling the riots within 36 hours.

On the criticism that Shah attended the event for US President Donald Trump, he said: "Someone said I was sitting in Trump , it was pre-planned. I went there a day before when there were no riots. I came back at 6 PM. After that, I did not attend Trump event. I sat with Delhi police to ensure that riots do not spread. US president's program was pre-scheduled, it was in my constituency, my visit there was also pre-scheduled. The next day, when US president visited Delhi, I wasn't present at any event. The whole time I was sitting with police officials. I only requested NSA to visit the area." He also said that he did not visit the riots affected area because he did not want to waste resources on his security.

Violence in the national capital

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, has so far claimed 53 lives and has left as many as 190 people injured, as per official figures. The violence took place in northeast Delhi, amid Donald Trump's maiden India visit as US President. The violence reportedly started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship laws and soon turned into a communal riot.

Police action in riots

Though the police managed to get North-East Delhi under control after three days of violence, they have been blamed of inaction in some cases and aiding the mob in some other cases. During the riots which raged from Sunday till Tuesday, a video had circulated in which police had allegedly assaulted several Muslim men and forced them to sing the national anthem between beatings. One of the youths – 23-year-old Faizan succumbed to his injuries.

