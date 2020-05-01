Congress Neta Storms Mumbai Hospital And Threatens Doctors Amid Covid; No FIR Filed Yet

In a shocking incident that took place on April 24 but and has come to light on Friday, a Congress leader allegedly barged into a Mumbai hospital and misbehaved with doctors. Congress leader & Municipal Corporator Maher Haider reportedly on April 24 and April 25 barged into Global Hospital and Research Centre after which the hospital management has filed a complaint. However, the Mumbai Police has not yet filed an FIR on the said case even a week after the incident.

In the complaint, the hospital alleges that she 'unauthorisedly, illegally and unlawfully' entered the hospital without information and without any appointment at 12 o'clock on April 24. They said that she entered the hospital's patients wards, 'thereby disrupting the hospital's rules and decorum, and endangered the lives of patients.' The hospital authorities state that she stayed in the hospital for 45 minutes and yelled at the doctors. The complaint also alleges that she called a doctor 'drunk' and threatened the authorities to turn the hospital into a Covid quarantine centre. The complaint also states that the Municipal Corporator disturbed ailing patients and endangered their lives.

Ordinance for protection of healthcare workers

This comes even as the Central government promulgated an ordinance to protect the health workers. Centre amended the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to make an attack on health workers a cognisable and non-bailable offence. The ordinance states that investigation in such cases has to be completed within 30 days and the verdict will have to be delivered within one year. Assault on health workers will attract a penalty of Rs.50,000 to 2 lakh and a jail term of 3 months to 5 years, it says,

