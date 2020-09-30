Congress Reacts To Babri Verdict; Calls It A Violation Of SC's 2019 Ayodhya Order

As the Special CBI Court pronounces the Babri Masjid Verdict, acquitting all 32 accused in the case, the Congress party slammed the verdict calling it a violation of the Supreme Court's verdict last year. Holding a press conference Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala quoted the SC verdict from the 2019 Ayodhya land dispute case and said, "The destruction of the mosque took place in breach of the status quo. The destruction of the mosque was an egregious violation of the law."

"The constitution postulates the equality of all faiths, tolerance and mutual coexistence, nourish the secular commitment of the nation, still the special court found no on guilty?" he questioned.

CBI court acquits all 32 accused

In its judgment pronounced, the court said that the demolition was not pre-planned. Earlier in the day, 26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the court premises to hear the court's verdict, while six others, including senior BJP leader LK Advani, had taken part in it through video conferencing. There were 49 accused in the case out of which 17 have passed away. Owing to COVID-19, senior citizens and those who are unwell among the accused were exempted from personally appearing in court.

The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992. The verdict comes within 10 months of the historic Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit verdict. On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties to build Ram temple and an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

