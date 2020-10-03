Congress Student Wing In Kerala Burn Effigy Of UP CM Yogi Adityanath Over Hathras Incident

Amid raging anger over the shocking Hathras gangrape, Kerala Students Union (KSU) workers on Friday burnt the effigy of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, criticising the BJP government for the poor law and order situation in the state. Members from the student wing of Congress raised slogans against CM as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi over spike in crimes against women in UP.

The Congress has launched a widespread protest over the Hathras gangrape demanding justice for the victim who succumbed to the brutal injuries at the AIIMS hospital in Delhi. On Thursday, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi tried to visit Hathras to meet the victim's family stopped midway after a tussle with the UP police. A case was registered against the leaders.

Both Congress leaders alleged they were manhandled and roughed up by police personnel while they were marching towards Hathras. However, Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh said that there was "no lathi charge" on anyone.

Hathras gangrape horror

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four men in Hathras on September 14 and referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday. On Thursday, in a shocking revelation, the principal of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) hospital, where the gangrape victim was under treatment for more than two weeks, said he had no idea why she was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi when they had referred her to the AIIMS.

The UP Police faced intense outrage after the victim's family alleged that the last rites of the victim were conducted in the middle of the night without their consent. The victim's family claimed that its request for the body to be taken to the house and carrying out the cremation after sunrise was turned down by the police.

However, Uttar Pradesh ADG Prashant Kumar claimed that the funeral was conducted with the consent of the family. The Allahabad High Court took suo moto cognizance of this and sought a response from ACS Home, DGP, ADG Law & Order, Hathras DM and SP by October 12.

Yogi govt forms SIT to fast-track the case

Meanwhile, the UP CM on Wednesday said that a three-member SIT has been set up to investigate the Hathras gangrape incident. The CM said that the team will submit a report within seven days and has also directed for the trial of the case in a fast-track court.

The three-member team comprising of state Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup will also comprise members from the Dalit community along with women members. Further, Yogi Adityanath has also spoken to the Prime Minister on the case, where PM Modi has said that strict action must be taken against the culprit

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a house along with a government job to one family member. The CM also spoke to the family via video-link and assured the woman's father of stringent action against the four men who have been arrested.

