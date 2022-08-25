'Congress Tried To Create Atmosphere Of Fear': BJP After SC Verdict On Pegasus Spyware

After the Supreme Court on Thursday observed that there was no conclusive proof of Pegasus spyware in the 29 phones that were scanned, senior Supreme Court advocate and BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that the Congress of using the issue to create an atmosphere of fear among the general public. He also claimed that the grand old party was trying to spread propaganda against the central government and politicising an issue related to national security.

Calling the top court's verdict a tight slap on the face of the Opposition, Bhatia while speaking to Republic TV, said, "Congress was artificially and intentionally trying to create an atmosphere of fear in the country. They were trying to spread propaganda that citizens privacy has been invaded." "Today the Supreme Court has made it clear that no conclusive evidence has been found to show the presence of Pegasus spyware in the 29 phones scanned," he added.

"Why dirty politics was being played on the issue pertaining to National security?" Gaurav Bhatia questioned, targetting the Congress and other opposition parties who accused the government of jeopardising the online security of the country's citizens.

'No conclusive proof of Spyware': SC

A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana on Thursday while examining the report of the committee formed to probe the matter said that no conclusive evidence was found to show the presence of Pegasus spyware in the 29 phones scanned by it. It further stated that five of the 29 phones, which were submitted for examination, had some malware on poor cyber security but it may not be due to Pegasus.

The bench also noted that the committee informed the court that the Central government wasn't cooperative in its probe. "Centre has not cooperated," it said.

After a huge political storm was created in the country earlier this year that spyware from the Israeli firm NSO Group was used to target many around the world, an expert committee was formed by the apex court to probe whether Indian law enforcement authorities had procured and used Pegasus or not.