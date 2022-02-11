Congress Wades Into Hijab Row, Youth Leader Moves SC Against Karnataka HC's Interim Order

Amid Karnataka Hijab Row, Congress Youth leader BV Srinivas knocked the Supreme Court doors seeking to recognize the right to Muslim girls and women to wear a hijab out of their own choice as a fundamental right. The plea also appealed that the States must ensure that no girls are prevented from education and are not threatened in the name of religion. This comes on the same day when one of the petitioners reached the top court seeking relief on the interim order of Karnataka High Court - not wearing 'religious garments' till Monday when it will continue its hearing. In response to it, the Supreme Court stated that it will take the matter at an appropriate time i.e. any exams getting hampered.

The plea filed by Youth Congress president BV Srinivas and a journalism student claimed that there is a direct infringement of fundamental rights and also as events are happening in multiple states and likely to spread further, it would be better and proper that the apex court takes cognisance of the issue.

BV Srinivas' plea in Supreme Court

"The consequences of religious bigotry will not be right, no matter with what religion this bigotry is associated with. At least the schools, colleges and educational institutions should not be made the battleground for the fight against religious fanaticism," said the plea filed through advocates Roopesh Singh Bhadauria and Mareesh Pravir Sahay.

Earlier in the day, senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned a plea on hijab row before a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana and said the problem is that schools and colleges are closed.

"Girls are being stoned. It's spreading across the country," he said.

Supreme Court's response to the plea

The apex court has affirmed that it would consider a submission seeking the listing of a plea for transferring a case on the hijab' row from the Karnataka High Court to itself. The top court also said that the high court seized the case and should be allowed to continue with the hearing and also decide it.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI/Shutterstock