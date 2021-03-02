Cong's Jaiveer Shergill Questions Message In SC Asking Rape-accused If He'll Marry Victim

On Monday, the Supreme Court granted interim protection from arrest to a government employee Mohit Subhash Chavan who is accused of repeatedly raping a minor on the false promise of marriage, after the accused, who has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, had his anticipatory bail cancelled by the Bombay High Court. During the hearing, a question and exchange between the three-judge bench and the accused's lawyer has sparked numerous reactions, with the Congress taking issue via Jaiveer Shergill.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde with Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian was hearing the plea filed by the accused Chavan who is serving as a technician in Maharashtra State Electricity Production Company Ltd. He had moved the apex court against the Bombay High Court's February 5 order which had cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to him in the case.

The bench asked Chavan via his lawyer during the hearing, “Are you willing to marry her? If you are willing to marry her then we can consider it, otherwise you will go to jail.” The bench added “We are not forcing you to marry.” After taking instructions of the bench, Chavan's counsel said that he was willing to marry the girl but she refused and now he is married to someone else, reported PTI.

The 23-year-old Chavan further requested that if he is arrested he will be automatically suspended from his government service. The Supreme Court stressed that the accused should have thought this through before seducing and raping the woman. However, the Supreme Court later granted the accused protection from arrest for four weeks and then he could apply for regular bail.

On Tuesday, Jaiveer Shergill of the Congress party asked what message the apex court was sending by asking the accused if he was willing to marry the rape victim. Shergill also said that such remarks damage the morale of law enforcement agencies that deal with cases of rape.

Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, per media reports, making a suggestion to rape accused “if he can marry girl (victim)” is contempt of women safety & dignity. Apart from that, such remarks damage morale of police force dealing daily with cases of rape-What signal is SC sending? — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) March 2, 2021

What is the case about?

Based on the complaint of the victim filed on December 17, 2019, an FIR was registered under Sections 376, 417 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 and 12 of the POSCO Act. After the Additional Sessions Judge, Jalgaon granted Chavan anticipatory bail, the aggrieved woman approached the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay HC. Revealing that the accused is her distant relative, she alleged that he started stalking her when she was studying in the 9th standard in 2014-15. Moreover, she accused him of repeatedly raping her and threatening her of consequences if this was disclosed.

When the victim along with her mother and a social worker tried to lodge a police complaint initially, Mohit Chavan's mother persuaded them against it by assuring that she would accept her as her daughter-in-law. Furthermore, it has been alleged that the victim's mother was forced to write on a stamp paper that there was an affair between the two and they had indulged in sex with her consent. While it was promised that the accused would marry the victim after she completes 18 years of age, he backed off from the promise following which an FIR was registered.

