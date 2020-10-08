Cong's Khurshid Says Roads Can Be Used For Protest Marches After SC's Shaheen Bagh Verdict

As the top Court of the country said that public roads cannot be occupied indefinitely for protests, Congress' Salman Khurshid opined that roads can be used in protest marches. Taking to Twitter, Khurshid said that the direction of the verdict can only be applied for 'indefinite occupation.' Khurshid had visited Shaheen Bagh during anti-CAA protests.

Supreme Court has tried to balance right to protest and public convenience. However the directions can apply only to ‘indefinite occupation’ of public spaces. It cannot prevent using roads in protest marches. — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) October 8, 2020

Shaheen Bagh verdict

The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that holding protests on public roads indefinitely was “not acceptable”. Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul stated that although dissent and democracy must walk hand in hand, public places cannot be allowed to be occupied indefinitely in the name of protests. The Supreme Court further put the onus on the administration to ensure that public areas are kept clear of any such encroachments. The bench headed by Justice Kaul was hearing a petition filed by advocate Amit Sahni, a PIL enthusiast, seeking directions for the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh to be called off or moved to a designated area.

Shaheen Bagh mediation

After two months of protest, in February, Supreme Court-appointed three interlocutors to persuade the Shaheen Bagh protestors on shifting the protest site. After five days of mediation, the two interlocutors- advocates Sadhana Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde with the assistance of former Chief Information Officer Wajahat Habibullah submitted two amicus reports to the two-judge bench comprising of justices KM Joseph and SK Kaul stating that the protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR were peaceful and the police (UP and Delhi) have blocked five points around Shaheen Bagh. Before the Supreme Court could conduct any more hearings, the protests were disrupted by the Delhi riots and the nationwide COVID lockdown.

Shaheen bagh protests

Shaheen Bagh protests began on December 14 where thousands of people, including women and children camped on the streets. Though PM Modi called it a 'political experiment', Congress and AAP supported the protests - offering biryani to the protestors. Inspite of the Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee calling off their part of the protests on January 2, citing politicizing of the protests, the protests against NRC and CAA continued mainly led by Muslim women, prior to the Delhi riots which killed 53.

