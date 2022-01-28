'Conspirators Never Visited Site': Police Draws Parallel Between 9/11 Attack & Delhi Riots

The Delhi Police while opposing the bail of former JNU student Umar Khalid, in the larger conspiracy regarding the Delhi riots, drew parallel with the conspiracy in the 9/11 twin bomb blasts in the United States saying that "the main conspirators never visited the actual scene of violence."

"The reference to the 9/11 episode is very relevant. There, the key conspirator never visited the US. The person who was behind 9/11 never visited conspiracy meeting. It happened in Malaysia. He never visited US or Malaysia," said Prasad while citing the example of the said terror plot to deny the claims made by the lawyers of Umar Khalid.

Khalid's lawyers had claimed that he had no role to play as he had only sent five messages on the group. Citing another reference to the 9/11 terror plot, Prasad argued, "Just before 9/11 happened, all the people who were involved, they reached a particular place and took training. A month prior to that they moved to their respective positions. That is what is relevant in this case also."

Prasad then went on to elaborate on the sequence of events and said,"You have protest sites ready. You have people there but when the tempo began to go down, you rebuild the tempo."

"The time has come, information about Donald Trump You now have only 12-13 days. That is the time the mahila ekta yatra start moving," Prasad said.

Prasad further argued that the idea was never only of Chakka jam. "It (Chakka Jaam) was just the first step," Prasad said while adding that as of February 17, there were already whispers of a violent protest and not a non-violent protest.

"Our friend (Umar Khalid) continued to be on this group, remained silent. What they were arguing that he only sent 5 messages," Prasad argued before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad made these submissions while opposing the bail plea filed by Umar Khalid in the FIR 59 registered in connection with the larger conspiracy that led to violence and riots in the national capital's North East district in February 2020.

Opposing the submissions made by Khalid's legal team that he had no links with Sharjeel Imam, Prasad argued, "Umar Khalid was the mentor of Sharjeel Imam. Imam was acting on the instructions of Khalid."

"Peculiarity is, while Umar Khalid goes there (protest site), Imam is also going there. The public facade is that Imam is out of Shaheen Bagh and not part of Shaheen Bagh anymore. However, the chats recovered show a different story. Imam goes to Khureji and gives all support that is required. Therefore the connection is there," Prasad argued.

Prasad further argued that Jafrabad was the first place for Chakka. "This is the site where Umar Khalid met Pinjratod. The presence of these people wasn't natural," Prasad argued as he took the court through the chargesheet.

The prosecution also told the court that though the public perception was that these protest sites were "organic", the chats between the accused persons and the groups in question revealed that the case was different.

Prasad relied on the chats between Sharjeel and other accused to establish how the protest sites were first "tested".

"If you say that the protests were organic...I just showed you that Khureji was the testing site...if it was organic then no testing was needed," Prasad said.

Prasad further argued that the issue was never CAA NRC, It was how to embarrass the government. "While trying to embarrass the government, you take steps which will reflect in international media," Prasad argued.

The issue was never NRC, CAA..it was about religious issues like Babri and Triple Talaaq. 370 was not even a religious issue..uska dard kyu tha??," questioned Prasad while referring to the speeches given by Khalid and Imam at various places including Amravati.

The court would now continue to hear the matter tomorrow, January 29. More than 750 cases were registered in the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others injured. So far, over 250 charge sheets have been filed in the riots-related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted.

Image: PTI