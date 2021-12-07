Convict Sajjan Kumar Charged With Murder & Rioting In Another 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

In more trouble for former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, a Delhi court framed charges against him for the killing of a Sikh man and his son during the 1984 riots. This incident dates back to November 1, 1984, when he was accused of leading an unruly mob of thousands of persons in the Raj Nagar area of West Delhi which burnt alive S Jaswant Singh and his son S Tarun Deep Singh besides burning their house and injuring other family members. This case was reopened in 2016 after the SIT constituted by the Narendra Modi government deemed it necessary to conduct further investigation.

Languishing in the Tihar Jail after being convicted in another anti-Sikh riots case, Kumar was formally arrested in connection with this case on April 6. Thereafter, a charge sheet was filed against him and the matter was transferred to the Sessions Court. Additional Sessions Judge MK Nagpal held that the documentary evidence collected by the Investigating Officer is sufficient for the court to form a prima facie opinion that Kumar was not only a participant of this mob but also leading it.

The court ruled, "This court is of the considered opinion that a prima facie case is made out against the accused for framing of charge against him for commission of the offences punishable U/Ss 147/ 148/149 IPC as well as the offences punishable U/Ss 302/308/ 323/395/397/427/436/440 read with Section 149 IPC. Charges are accordingly directed to be framed against him for the said offences". Thus, Kumar has been charged with murder, unlawful assembly, rioting and several other offences.

Sikhs have waited 37 years to hear and read Delhi court charging Sajjan Kumar, @INCIndia former MP for the murder of a Sikh & his son in Saraswati Vihar in 1984 genocide



Court said that prima facie he was not only “a participant of the mob but also led it”@ANI @Republic pic.twitter.com/Asvz5sVzZs — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 7, 2021

Conviction in another 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

After the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, anti-Sikh riots broke out in the national capital. The Central Bureau of Investigation accused Sajjan Kumar of killing Sikh men in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar Part-I area and burning down a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar Part-II. In 2013, the trial court refused to convict him solely on the basis of the eyewitness testimony of the complainant Jagdish Kaur who lost her husband, son, and three brothers in the riots.

Reversing his acquittal, the Delhi High Court held Sajjan Kumar held him guilty of murder, promoting enmity between groups and defiling public property. After his conviction, he resigned from the Congress party. Post his surrender before a trial court on December 31, 2018, the former Lok Sabha MP was sent to Tihar Jail. On September 3, the SC dismissed the interim bail plea filed by him on health grounds.

Image: PTI