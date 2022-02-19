Convict's Criminal Antecedent & Conduct In Jail Important For Premature Release: SC

The Supreme Court recently held that a convict's criminal antecedent should be looked into while considering one's application for premature release. The SC further held that the convict's behaviour during their jail term, conduct during judicial/Police custody and possibilities of inciting danger to society are contributory and relevant facts while taking into consideration the said application.

A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud Surya Kant and Vikram Nath noted that the application seeking premature release should be considered in view of the policy as on the date of the conviction of the accused in the offence. The Apex Court's observation comes to the fore while the bench was hearing the plea filed by Sharafat Ali, convicted in a murder trial, challenging the order rejecting his application for premature release.

Notably, Ali has served a jail term of 17 years, 9 months and 26 days before he sought premature release from the Uttar Pradesh government before approaching the SC.

"The order which has been passed by the State government in the present case is bereft of an application of mind of relevant circumstances bearing on whether the petitioner should be released prematurely," the Bench said.

"The order does not contain any reference whatsoever to whether the petitioner possesses any prior criminal history, save and except for the present case. Similarly, the order is completely silent on the conduct and behaviour of the petitioner in jail and after he was convicted of the offence. The relevant consideration bearing upon whether the release of the petitioner would pose a danger to society has not been adverted too. There has to be a considered application of mind to the facts of each case," the Supreme Court stated.

While ordering the UP authorities to reconsider Ali's application afresh within two months, the Supreme Court said, "The order (by UP government) contains general observations to the effect that the release may result in resentment on the side of the victim."