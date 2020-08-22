Sushant Case: CBI Dissatisfied With Statements Of Cooper Hospital Doctors, Say Sources

Shortly after the CBI reached Mumbai's Cooper Hospital to question the doctors who conducted Sushant's post mortem, sources suggest that Cooper doctors failed to give satisfactory answers to the questions posed by the CBI.

According to sources, the CBI questioned the Cooper doctors on why there was a hurry to conduct a post mortem on the late actor late at night, on the day his body was found hanging. The doctors allegedly stated that it was the Mumbai Police who asked them to do so.

AIIMS to re-examine autopsy report

The CBI has written a letter to the AIIMS medical board asking them to constitute a panel to look into the events leading to the late actor's death. A five-member medical board of forensic experts has been formed by the AIIMS following the CBI's request. AIIMS has also asked the CBI to provide all the reports related to Sushant's death including the forensic report, the autopsy report, the viscera report, all original photographs, and video footage, inquest papers and other reports from the crime scene.

Dr Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS Forensic head and expert while speaking to RepublicTv observed that the crime scene was not kept intact and was 'contaminated' thereby making it possibly 'unsuitable for examination of forensic evidence.'

According to the CBI, the autopsy report was allegedly 'botched' up and the report was 'misleading'. The CBI has raised suspicions on why vital details like the time of death have been skipped in the report. Another CBI team has also reached the Bandra police station questioning why a second opinion was not taken on the autopsy report released by Cooper hospital during the investigation.

CBI begins probe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the CBI to investigate Sushant's death case in Mumbai and has started the investigation. The CBI team consists of senior supervisory officers and majority field investigators and forensic experts. The team will go through crime scene photographs, videos and autopsy reports to reconstruct the crime scene. The CBI team also met DCP Abhishek Trimukhe later on Friday. It has picked up Sushant's cook Neeraj and will also question the self-proclaimed friend Sandip S Singh.

