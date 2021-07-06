Cop Accuses Param Bir Singh Of Trapping Him In Abetment To Suicide Case, Approaches DGP

Even as various allegations are being levelled against former Mumbai commissioner of police Parambir Singh, a Deputy SP rank officer has written to various authorities including Chief Minister, Home Department, DGP office, and Nashik police alleging that he was named in an abetment to suicide case at the behest of Parambir Singh. The case refers to the death of constable Subhadra Pawar in September 2017.

“Pictures of the death of this female constable clearly show that she was murdered. In fact, instead of conducting her post mortem immediately, the authorities waited until next afternoon to conduct her post-mortem by a desired doctor,” said Shamkumar Nipunge, ACP with Nashik gramin.

Nipunge also alleged that the doctor who conducted the post mortem of Mansukh Hiren is the same doctor who conducted the post-mortem of Pawar. According to Nipunge, he was made a scapegoat in Pawar’s case because he tried to unearth the money-making racket taking place at Narpoli, Bhiwandi.

He has alleged that the postings of inspectors that would take place at this particular spot was being monitored by Param Bir Singh, and that several of these officers paid amounts in crores to get the posting.

“Between Nashik and Thane, at Narpoli junction earlier there were no flyover, which would lead to traffic jam there and heavy vehicles were not allowed, as a result of which these truck drivers would be fined but not issued challans. When I tried to record the statements of these drivers, the then DCP called me up saying that I shouldn’t upset the CP then, which was Parambir Singh. A few days later I was transferred,” said Nipunge.

Cop conducts sting on Parambir’s 'right-hand man'

Nipunge also states that he tried to understand the entire sequence of events as to why he was made an accused in the case, wherein he conducted a sting on ‘Parambir’s right-hand man’ Kale.

“Kale told me that whoever tries to come in Parambir Singh's way is cleared off, so I shouldn’t try to mess with him,” said Nipunge.

Ask Nipunge why he didn’t speak about any of these allegations for all these years, he says that he was scared to speak up because he was suspended from service and was worried that if she speaks against senior police officials his family would be affected.

As of now, no FIR has been registered on the complaint of Nipunge. After questions were raised on Mumbai police following the arrest of API Sachin Vaze in the Antilla bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran death case, Singh was transferred from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner earlier this year. Following which there has been a slew of allegations of corruption and bribery against him.