Cop among 15 people get one month jail in 2014 gambling case

Latur, Jan 20 (PTI) Fifteen people, including a policeman, were sentenced to one month's imprisonment and fined Rs 200 each by a court here in Maharashtra in a gambling case dating back to 2014.

Chakur tehsil court judge PP Kale on Wednesday convicted the accused, who were found gambling at the government residence of an official.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off that some people were gambling at the residence of Chakur Panchayat Samiti chairman, a team conducted a raid on November 5, 2014, and caught 14 persons.

Two police personnel were also named as accused in the case, but one of them died when the trial was going on, the prosecution said.

A case was registered against the accused at the Chakur Police Station in Latur district.

Judge Kale sentenced the accused to one month imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 200 each under section 255 (2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Maharashtra Gambling Prohibition Act. PTI COR RSY RSY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)