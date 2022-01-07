Cop Arrested For Sexually Harassing Woman In Mumbai

A 32-year-old policeman has been arrested on the alleged charges of sexually harassing a woman, in central Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

Based on a complaint lodged by a woman with the Bhoiwada police, constable Akshay Chougule, a resident of BDD Chawl, was placed under arrest on Wednesday, the official said.

A case has been registered against Chougule under section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, he said.

The accused policeman, who was attached with the Local Arms division, had been booked in some cases earlier as well, the official said, adding that the Chougule is now in judicial custody.

