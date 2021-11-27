Cop Held In Rajasthan Town For Accepting Bribe

A police sub inspector was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district on Saturday.

The accused, SI Bhagwan Singh, acting SHO of Badi police station, had demanded the bribe from a complainant to drop his name from a case which was being investigated by him, Director-General Anti-Corruption Bureau B L Soni said.

After verification, a trap was laid and the accused was caught in the act of accepting the bribe amount, he said.

Singh was arrested under the prevention of corruption act.

