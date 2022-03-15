Cop suicide case: Five sent to police custody by court in Latur district

Latur, Mar 14 (PTI) The court at Ausa in Latur district of Maharashtra on Monday remanded five people in police custody in connection with the suicide of a police naik, who had shot himself dead inside a police station, an official said.

The deceased Sahebrao Sawant (38) had shot himself under the chin using a service revolver inside the Killari police station in the wee hours of Sunday over financial issues.

In a suicide note left behind him, Sawant stated that he had borrowed some Rs 9-10 lakh against his private property and distributed the money to some people, who defaulted, police said. A case of abetment of suicide and cheating was registered against 16 people and five of them were arrested. PTI COR NSK NSK