Gangster Vikas Dubey Was Tipped Off 5 Hours Before Kanpur Police Raid; Cops' Simcards Held

In the Kanpur encounter case, Republic TV has accessed inside details of how history-sheeter gangster Vikas Dubey and his aides attacked the police convey on July 3 and inflicted 8 casualties. Sources, quoting Vikas Dubey's aide said that he got the information of the raid at least 5 hours before the police arrived.

Vikas left the village on a bike

After getting the information, he told his accomplices to shut the doors and windows of the houses and ordered them to gather more ammunition. Dubey then deployed them at the terrace, giving them an advantage of height over the police. As per his aide Daya Shankar Agnihotri, Vikas told him that he will kill all the police.

After the incident, the criminal with more than 40 cases against him left the village on a bike and later fled away in a van. In the investigation, the police have listed around 10 people to be named in the FIR. The sim card of every police personnel of Choubeypur police station has been confiscated and investigation will begin soon, sources added.

It is said that Vikas Dubey was also involved in the illegal liquor business. As per sources, post the killing of 8 policemen, he dialled his wife in Lucknow and told her to vacate the house.

UP Police in contact with MP & Rajasthan police

It is alleged that Vikas Dubey had received a phone call alerting him about the police arriving to arrest him, following which Dubey and his accomplices hatched the plan to trap the raiding party and fired bullets on the police personnel. Daya Shankar Agnihotri, an accomplice of Dubey who was arrested on Sunday had claimed that Dubey had received an alert.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has contacted the police of both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Even after 65 hours, UP Police and ATS have not yet discovered anything about the whereabouts of Dubey, ANI sources informed. The district administration had on Saturday demolished the house and visuals showed cars and other vehicles in the premises of the building complex being crushed by machines.

The Chief Minister had rushed to Kanpur on Friday to meet the family members of the slain policemen and announced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each to the bereaved families.

(With agency inputs)