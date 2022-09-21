Last Updated:

'Cops On High Alert': 2 Arrested For Alleged ISIS Links In Karnataka, 3rd On The Run

Two accused of being connected with the terrorist outfit ISIS were arrested by Shivamogga police. The probe is on for the third suspect.

Written By
Mahima Joshi
Shivamogga news

Image: ANI


In a major development, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday informed that two people with ISIS links had been identified by Shivamogga police. He further informed that two of them have been arrested, while the search for nabbing the third suspect is on.

"Three people with ISIS links have been identified by Shivamogga Police. Out of them, two people have been arrested and search is on for the third suspect," Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed. 

"I am surprised that such activities are taking place in Shivamogga. The accused have been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for having links with banned terrorist organisations and plotting to carry out terrorist activities. The investigation is underway and cops across Karnataka have been put on high alert," the minister added. 

According to the sources, out of the three suspects, two are residents of Thirthahalli, while the third is the resident of Mangaluru. The accused have been identified as Shariq of Thirthahalli, Maaz Munir Ahmad of Mangaluru and Syed Yasin of Shivamogga. All three have been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for having links with the banned terror organisations. 

READ | US warns Syria's al-Hol camp 'breeding ground' for ISIS resurgence; 'This is critical'

According to the FIR, the three persons were moving suspiciously. It was also revealed that the accused also procured a few items from a shop, which are reported to be highly inflammable. However, no further information was revealed regarding the items.

READ | US couple arrested for 'attempting to provide material support' to ISIS; plead guilty

Suspect connected to a murder in Shivamogga  

According to the police, Yasin and Mahaz were arrested after investigations revealed that they had links to banned organisations. The Shivamogga Rural Police added that they were connected to a stabbing case reported on August 15. A man identified as Prem Singh was allegedly stabbed amid the Savarkar row in Karnataka. The accused in this case allegedly had links to the two arrested men, Yasin and Muneer Ahmed.

READ | Rise of ISIS, Al-Qaeda network in Afghanistan puts world in 'grave danger': John Bolton
READ | US-backed SDF forces free women from ISIS linked al-Hol camp in covert military op
First Published:
COMMENT