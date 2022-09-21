In a major development, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday informed that two people with ISIS links had been identified by Shivamogga police. He further informed that two of them have been arrested, while the search for nabbing the third suspect is on.

"Three people with ISIS links have been identified by Shivamogga Police. Out of them, two people have been arrested and search is on for the third suspect," Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed.

"I am surprised that such activities are taking place in Shivamogga. The accused have been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for having links with banned terrorist organisations and plotting to carry out terrorist activities. The investigation is underway and cops across Karnataka have been put on high alert," the minister added.

According to the sources, out of the three suspects, two are residents of Thirthahalli, while the third is the resident of Mangaluru. The accused have been identified as Shariq of Thirthahalli, Maaz Munir Ahmad of Mangaluru and Syed Yasin of Shivamogga. All three have been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for having links with the banned terror organisations.

According to the FIR, the three persons were moving suspiciously. It was also revealed that the accused also procured a few items from a shop, which are reported to be highly inflammable. However, no further information was revealed regarding the items.

Suspect connected to a murder in Shivamogga

According to the police, Yasin and Mahaz were arrested after investigations revealed that they had links to banned organisations. The Shivamogga Rural Police added that they were connected to a stabbing case reported on August 15. A man identified as Prem Singh was allegedly stabbed amid the Savarkar row in Karnataka. The accused in this case allegedly had links to the two arrested men, Yasin and Muneer Ahmed.