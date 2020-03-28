Shocking: Cops Thrashed In Baramati For Asking People To Maintain Social Distance; 4 Held

An FIR has been filed against six people in Maharashtra after they beat up policemen who were asking them to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Four of the accused have also been detained.

Violence in Baramati

The incident took place in Baramati in Maharashtra. Nine policemen suffered injuries and those who were injured had been admitted to a local hospital. Bandages were also spotted around their the hands of as many as three cops.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, PM Modi stating that while India's economy will face a brunt, PM Modi said it was this responsibility to do this to save every Indian's life. Talking about how health experts stated that 21 days are necessary to ensure breaking the chain transmission, he said these 21 days were most crucial. Explaining the fallout for not handling the next three weeks as catastrophic, he said that 'India will be set back by 21 years if 21 days are not handled'.

He added, "As per health experts, a period of at least 21 days is extremely critical to break infection chain of Coronavirus. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, the country and your family could go back 21 years. If situation is not handled in these 21 days, several families will get devastated forever. Hence, you must forget what going out means for the next 21 days. Stay inside your home, stay inside your home, and do just one thing- stay inside your home."

India has reported more than 825 cases of coronavirus with as many as 19 people losing their lives.

