The Customs Department has revoked the provisional permit of Cordelia Cruises which is involved in the high-profile drug bust case in Mumbai. The action was taken by Cordelia Cruises after the management failed to submit documents from the Directorate General of Shipping. In addition, a Special NDPS Court is set to hear the bail pleas of Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant on Wednesday.

The Customs Department in a letter to Cordelia Cruises stated that the company had applied for 'Conversion of the vessel from Foreign going Vessel to the Coastal Vessel' for the MV Empress Cordelia Cruise on September 15. It further added that Provisional Conversion was granted by the Customs on the same day in good faith.

However, the Customs hit out at the Cordelia Cruises firm and said that it had failed to comply. It added that the cruise also failed to produce the license from DG Shipping under the Merchant Shipping Act for the vessel. The letter stated that if Cordelia Cruises fails to submit the documents then the license for MV Empress to be used as Coastal Vessel will be revoked.

Aryan Khan bail plea hearing

Meanwhile, the NDPS Special court is all set to hear the bail plea of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai Cruise drug bust case. In the last hearing, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had requested for seven days time to file a reply in the case involving Aryan Khan, after which the court had scheduled the next hearing for October 13. Sources informed that in Wednesday's hearing, the NCB is likely to oppose the bail plea. Earlier, the anti-drug agency had said that 'investigation will be hindered' if bail is granted to Khan and other accused. Apart from Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been arrested and others including Bollywood producer Imtiyaz Khatri are under interrogation.

The case dates back to October 2 when the NCB had busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. The party allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was busted after an eight-hour operation. Cocaine, Hashish, MDMA, and other drugs were recovered, and eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, and Vikrant Chhokar, were arrested.