Kanpur DM Issues Statement On 57 Girls At Shelter Home Being Covid-positive; 5 Pregnant

In a shocking development, 57 girls from a state-run shelter home in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. According to sources, five girls from the shelter home are also found to be pregnant. Further, while one girl has tested HIV positive, another is tested positive for Hepatitis C. Sources reported that two other girls are also found to be pregnant, but have tested negative for COVID-19.

According to Kanpur District Magistrate, while two girls are undergoing treatment at the LLP Hospital in the district, three girls are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The DM on Sunday while speaking to the media stated that the five pregnant girls were referred to them by the Child Welfare Committees of Agra, Etah, Kannauj, Firozabad, and Kanpur under the POCSO Act. All the seven girls were pregnant at the time they came to the shelter, he said.

COVID-19 in UP

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 17,731, out of which 6,186 are active cases. On Sunday, the COVID-19 death toll in UP increased to 550 after 21 fatalities were reported. Out of the 21 COVID-19 deaths, three took place in Kanpur Nagar, two each in Meerut, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, and Etawah, and one each in Ghaziabad, Hapur, Siddharthanagar, Bijnor, Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Rae Bareli, Badaun, Jhansi and Farrukhabad. Meanwhile, as many as 10,995 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection.

