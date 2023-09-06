Counter-drone Measures Deployed Along Northern And Western Borders: Indian Army

Indian Army has deployed counter-drone measures to tackle challenges posed by adversaries on Northern and Western borders. Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, Chief of Staff, Northern Command said that we have learnt lessons from various conflicts and are aware of counters, which are required.

"There are things, which are being done in-house and deployed on Northern and Western borders to tackle adversary. They are deployed to do what they are required to, be it for surveillance and other," Lt Gen Sengupta added.

Lt Gen Sengupta further added that the Army is hopeful of using drones for the supply of loads for high altitude areas and operational duties. He said that research has been done on logistic drones. We have different challenges of using drones at high altitudes, and we are hopeful of meeting and overcoming these challenges. We are hopeful to supply heavy loads (over seven to eight kgs) to our high-altitude areas and operational areas as well.

Sharing details on the North Tech Symposium, Lt Gen Sengupta said, "In the recent past, imaginative and offensive exploitation of technology has challenged the status quo in the battlefield. In keeping with these developments, in the ensuing years, the existing and emerging technologies will fundamentally change future military operations. There is, therefore, a need to focus on developing robust indigenous solutions for all needs of the Indian Army particularly in the fields of firepower, mobility, force preservation, situation awareness, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance and electronic warfare".

"While there is a need to imbibe and adopt modern technology, it is imperative that existing in-service equipment gets sustained through essential interventions, upgrades and refurbishments to infuse fresh life in critical weapon platforms and equipment such as armoured fighting vehicles, equipment of engineer origin, electronic warfare, surveillance and force preservation. The Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative has provided the much-needed impetus to help India transform from being the largest importer of weapon systems to becoming a manufacturing powerhouse and net exporter of defence-related products," he added.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff, Army Chief, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and LG Ladakh Brig BD Sharma (Retd.) will take part in the North Tech Symposium of Indian Army, which will take place in Jammu on September 11 to 13.