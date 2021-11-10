Couple Held For Duping People Of Rs 83 Lakh On Pretext Of Investing Money In Garment Business

A man and his wife were arrested for allegedly duping 18 people to the tune of Rs 83 lakh after promising to invest their money in a garment export business two years ago, officials said on Wednesday.

Amit Mishra (63), a post graduate in Philosophy and his wife Kamlesh Mishra (59), who has done PhD in Economics, were arrested from Greater Noida on Tuesday for committing criminal breach of trust, cheating and conspiracy.

In 2019, a case was registered against the couple on the basis of complaints lodged by 18 people, the police said.

The complainants alleged that the couple induced them to invest Rs 3 lakh in their garment business, assuring them double of the invested amount after six months.

Since the complainants knew Amit and Kamlesh personally, they trusted them and invested in their scheme.

After completion of the specified period, when the victims asked for their amount individually from the couple, the accused told them that their amount was lost in the business and refused to return their money.

Later on, the victims came to know that the couple did not have any export business.

Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW) RK Singh said Amit and Kamlesh fled away without paying back the amount to the complainants.

Later, Kamlesh was declared a proclaimed person by the court and an anticipatory bail of her husband Amit was also dismissed by the Delhi High Court.

"A team was constituted to nab the accused couple and with the help of technical surveillance, Amit Mishra and his wife Kamlesh were arrested on Tuesday from Greater Noida. They have been produced before the designated court and further investigation is underway," Singh said.

