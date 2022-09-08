Courage On Camera: Delhi Woman Fights Off Phone-snatcher In Middle Of The Night; WATCH

A woman in Delhi showed extreme bravado in the middle of the night to get her phone back from a thief. The incident took place when the woman was visiting her friend in Delhi’s Tajpur Pahari, Badarpur.

The man tried to steal her phone when she was passing by a narrow lane, while visiting a friend on September 4. She entered into a fight with him and won back her phone from the man.

A case was filed by the police against the thief. The police said, “Case filed after a woman who was, on Sept 4, visiting a friend in Delhi’s Tajpur Pahari, Badarpur showed bravado as she caught a man, who was trying to snatch her phone, by his T-shirt & got her phone back. Snatcher then ran away; further probe on.”

In a similar incident on June 4, a woman waiting for her friend at Delhi's Kashmere Gate, chased down two thieves who snatched her phone. They finally ditched a stolen scooter, which they used to carry out crimes. Both the thieves, who were identified as Afzal Khan and Kaif, were ultimately apprehended by the police.

Tejashwini scheme cuts street crimes against women by 37 per cent

The Delhi police in July 2022 said their Tejashwini scheme has resulted in the reduction in street-related crimes against women by 37 per cent in North West Delhi. The scheme entailed deploying 52 women constables in crime-infested zones and areas of various police stations including JJ clusters of Jahangirpuri, Shakarpur and Pitampura residential areas, Bhalaswa village, market, mall complexes, metro stations, schools and colleges.

As per the data provided by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani, these women officers were working on 15 cases and have disposed of 183 complaints. They have also made arrests of five bootleggers, two robbers, three snatchers, four auto-lifters and 67 eve-teasers and molesters. Moreover, 12 stolen vehicles, seven mobile phones, 219 bottles of illicit liquor, and six knives have been recovered, the data added.

The scheme - 'Tejashwini' was launched on July 10, 2021 with the objective of cutting crime against women in North West Delhi.