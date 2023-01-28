Court Acquits Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hassan In Attempt To Murder Case

In a major relief to Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hassan, a special MP/MLA court acquitted him in a 2019 attempt to murder case due to lack of evidence.

Special judge Surender Kumar acquitted Hassan and one Haider Ali on Friday on the grounds that the prosecution failed to prove the case against them, Hassan's counsel Rashid Ali Chauhan said on Saturday.

Chouhan said he had pleaded before the court in Kairana in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district that the charges against the accused have not been proven.

According to additional government counsel Satendra Dhiryan, police had registered a case against Hassan and others under sections 323,353,332,307 and 120b of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for an alleged attempt to murder and disrupting official work in the Jhinjhana police station area in Shamli on July 11, 2019.

A complaint was filed by a sub-divisional officer (SDO) of the UP Power Corporation, Nazim Ali, who alleged that Hassan and others had intercepted his vehicle and beat up an employee when they were on the way to a power substation in the Jhinjhana area in Shamli district.

He had also alleged that Hassan had asked him to withdraw cases against some people regarding power theft, Dhiryan added.

Hassan had contested the last year's assembly election from jail and won. He was later released from jail after being granted conditional bail by the Allahabad High Court in a Gangsters Act case on November 30.