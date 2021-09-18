Court Awards 6-year Jail Term To Man In Robbery Case In Muzaffarnagar

A court in Muzaffarnagar has awarded six years’ jail term to a man for robbing Rs 2.70 lakh from a shopkeeper after intercepting him on a road in 2015.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Prashant Kumar Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on Deepak after holding him guilty under Indian Penal Code section 392 (punishment for robbery).

Prosecution officer Ramavtar Singh said Mohd Naeem was robbed off of his Rs 2.70 lakh when he was on his way to Muzaffarnagar from Budhana town on February 16, 2015.

