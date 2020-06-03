Court Records Statement Of Minor Victim Allegedly Raped By Shantikunj Haridwar Chief

Statement of the minor victim, allegedly raped by Shantikunj Haridwar chief Pranav Pandya, was recorded in a Haridwar court on Tuesday.

Alleging lapses in the investigation, AP Singh, the senior advocate representing the victim, said that sections of the POCSO Act will be charged against Pandya in the rape case.

"Statements of the victim were recorded against rape accused Pranav Pandya. When a 14-year-old girl came to him for study, she was raped by him. She was also threatened to not reveal anything about the incident to anyone. Now, sections of the POCSO Act will be added in case against Pandya," Singh said.

The advocate also alleged that the Pandya has kidnapped the victim's uncle and brother. A case in the matter was filed against the convict at Delhi's Vivek Vihar police station.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Representational Image: PTI)