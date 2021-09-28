Courtroom shootout: Instructions for operation given by Tillu over phone, say Delhi Police sources

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Instructions for the entire operation to kill Jitender Gogi, who was shot dead inside a crowded Rohini courtroom, was given on phone by the slain gangster's rival Tillu Tajpuriya, lodged in the Mandoli Jail here, Delhi Police sources said on Monday.

Sources said Tillu was in touch with his associates via internet calling and was giving them directions on how to execute the plan.

Delhi Prisons Department sources, however, said, "We are looking into the matter and ascertaining how mobile phones were being used inside the jail." On Friday, two assailants Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep, dressed as lawyers, entered a crowded Rohini courtroom and shot dead gangster Gogi. However, they were then killed in police retaliatory fire.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two men -- Umang Yadav and Vinay in connection with the incident.

The Special Cell has handed over Vinay and Yadav to the Crime Branch.

"Both Vinay and Yadav have been handed over to Crime Branch. They are still in police custody and we are interrogating them," said Devesh Srivastava, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch).

"We have got Vinay's police custody till Tuesday and Tyagi's for another three days," said the officer.

According to the police, Gogi's post-mortem was conducted on Sunday at the Maulana Azad Medical College. Rahul's post-mortem was conducted on Monday and the autopsy of Jagdeep's body will be conducted in same hospital on Tuesday.

Rahul and Jagdeep alias Jagga were from Gogi's rival gangs.

The accused reached the court in a car at 10 am on Friday and the initial plan was that four men, dressed as lawyers, would go inside the courtroom, kill Gogi and then surrender before a judge, sources said.

However, since one of them was wearing a black jeans, Yadav and the person who was wearing the black jeans did not go inside the court, sources had said, adding that Rahul and Jagdeep went ahead with the plan.

Efforts are on to apprehend the person who was wearing the black jeans and his identity is yet to be revealed, the police had earlier said.

Yadav and Vinay were arrested from a flat in northwest Delhi's Haiderpur area, police said.

Tillu, Sunil Rathee and Naveen Bali, all chiefs of different criminal gangs, are behind this incident, the sources had earlier said, adding that they are all in jail.

The person who was wearing the black jeans was sent by Bali. Rahul was an associate of Rathee and Jagdeep an associate of Tillu, they said. PTI NIT AMP TDS TDS

