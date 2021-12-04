Courts Should Be A 'last Resort': CJI NV Ramana At IAMC's Curtain Raiser Conclave

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, on December 4, said that knocking the doors of a court of law should be one's last resort after the dispute resolution method of mediation is exhausted. Advocating for mediation, CJI Ramana said that one should try to resolve disputes via mediation as justice could be delivered speedily and pending cases would be disposed of.

"You must keep the option of going to courts as a last resort," CJI Ramana said while speaking of mediation.

Addressing the inaugural session of the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre's Curtain Raiser Conclave in Hyderabad, CJI Ramana said, "Indian epic, the Mahabharata, provides an example of an early attempt at meditation as a conflict resolution tool, where Lord Krishna attempted to mediate the dispute between the Pandavas and Kauravas." Referring to the Indian epic, he said that the failure of mediation led to disastrous repercussions.

He opined that the distribution of assets should be settled amicably within family members thus, avoiding the time spent around the courts for years and added that Hyderabad would be the appropriate place for the establishment of the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre.

"Best practices across the world are being taken into consideration to ensure efficient functioning of the centre and for the drafting of the rules," CJI Ramana said. "With a global perspective and emphasis on quality, I can assure you that it would be comparable to arbitration institutes like the Singapore International Centre and the London International Centre," he added.

During his address, CJI Ramana urged the general public to amicably resolve disputes and emphasised the need for speedy disposal of pending cases across numerous courts.

"We can bring disputes to an end through mediation and as far as possible, women should mediate to resolve disputes," he added.

International Arbitration and Mediation Centre to be inaugurated on December 18

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, who was also present at the event, said mediation was the country's dispute redressal system in different forms like panchayats for several centuries. He advocated for arbitration and said that disputant industries should resolve via this provision of law.

Stating that the city is converging to become an international hotspot for trade, CM KCR said that 25,000 sq ft has been allocated in Madhapur for temporary accommodation of IAMC and land would be allotted soon in Puppalaguda for construction. The country's first International Arbitration and Mediation Centre set up in Hyderabad will be inaugurated on December 18.