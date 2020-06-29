COVID-19: 77 Maharashtra Cops Test Positive, Death Toll Rise To 59

The number of active Coronavirus cases in the Maharashtra Police force rose to 1,030 on Monday after 77 cops tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The death toll rose to 59 as two cops succumbed to the disease in the same period.

With 5,257 new cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra on Monday broke a five-day-long run of daily new record surges even as the state announced the extension of the lockdown till the end of July. The total number of Coronavirus cases in the state stands at 1,69,883.

The death toll rose to 7,610 after 181 patients succumbed to the illness, of which 78 died in the last 48 hours, and the rest 103 are deaths from the previous period. The number of recoveries jumped by 2,385 in the last 24 hours to reach 88,960. As of June 29, there are 73,298 active cases in the state.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 52.37% while the case fatality rate is 4.48%. Currently, 5,74,093 people are under home quarantine and 37,758 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 9,43,485 laboratory samples, 1,69,883 have been tested positive (18%) for COVID-19 until June 29.

