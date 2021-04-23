COVID-19: Bombay HC Asks Centre To Rethink Policy On Not Allowing Door-to-door Vaccination

The Bombay High Court on Thursday urged the Centre to rethink its stance on not allowing door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination of the elderly and disabled persons. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni was hearing a plea seeking door-to-door vaccination for such citizens. But, the Union government replied in an affidavit that such a policy does not exist because of 5 specific reasons.

In case of any Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI), case management may not be proper and there will be a delay in reaching the health facility

Challenges in maintaining protocol of observation of beneficiary for 30 minutes after vaccination

The vaccine will be placed in and out of the Vaccine Carrier for each vaccination thereby increasing chances of contamination and exposure beyond the recommended temperature which could affect vaccine efficacy and cause AEFI

High vaccine wastage due to increased time going from door to door

Following protocols for physical distancing and infection prevention and control might not be possible during door to door campaign

'Arbitrary & unreasonable policy'

However, the bench stated that such people are being asked to choose between the devil and the deep sea. It observed, "A policy

which leads to such conclusion has to be viewed as arbitrary and unreasonable, for the elderly citizens are entitled to the protection of Article 21 of the Constitution of India as much as the young and abled-bodied citizenry of the country". Weighing in on the Centre's fear regarding contamination, the court highlighted that new generation ambulances with ICU facilities are available now. A total of 1,19,66,150 persons have been inoculated in Maharashtra till now, 17,07,683 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.