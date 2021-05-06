COVID-19: Centre Submits A ‘comprehensive Plan’ For Oxygen Supply To Delhi Amid Shortage

While staying contempt proceedings initiated by Delhi High Court against Central officials for non-compliance of direction, the SC had sought an answer from the Centre on Thursday morning regarding a structured plan of supply of 700 MT oxygen to Delhi. The court emphasised that the Centre must comply with its April 30 order to increase oxygen supply to Delhi by 700 MT per day to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. The bench also directed the Centre to prepare a plan with a tabulated chart to indicate the way it will comply with the court’s direction.

Responding to Supreme Court's instructions, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the Centre submitted a detailed chart of how the Centre is planning to gradually reach the 700 MT mark of oxygen supply to Delhi. SG Tushar Mehta also apprised the bench that 730.7 MT oxygen was received by Delhi on Wednesday which includes some from imports. He added that all major hospitals which use Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) are covered in the Centre's survey and have sufficient stock. However, Tushar Mehta also warned that the allocation of 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi, will lead to a shortage of supply to other states. He stated that if the Centre is ordered to supply 700 MT to Delhi, it may result in adverse consequences for other states beyond the capacity of the Centre. Meanwhile, several other states have demanded to increase the oxygen quota allotted to them in the wake of the alarming surge in infections as the nation continues to grapple with the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

Plan for transportation of 700 MT to Delhi:

Delhi's COVID-19 crisis and shortage of oxygen

With the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases crippling the health infrastructure, the country has been facing an extreme shortage of life-saving oxygen that is crucial for Coronavirus patients. While the Centre has maintained that it is leaving no stone unturned to meet the oxygen requirement of the region, the Delhi Government has time and again been complaining of oxygen insufficiency.

For the second consecutive time, the Delhi Government has extended the lockdown in the national capital for another week. The city has been under lockdown since April 19 and has been struggling to contain a fresh wave of infections clocking over 20,000 new cases every day.

While staying the contempt proceedings, the Supreme Court observed that putting officers in jail or hauling officers for contempt will not bring oxygen to Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocating a supply of 700 MT oxygen per day to the national capital. Kejriwal thanked the prime minister for allocating 700 MT of oxygen, but at the same time, he has urged PM Modi to ensure that Delhi continues to receive the said quantity allotted to Delhi.

