COVID-19 Crisis: Chhattisgarh HC Asks Govt To Ensure No Oxygen Shortage-related Deaths

The Chhattisgarh HC on Monday asked the Bhupesh Baghel-led government to take prudent steps for ensuring that no COVID-19 patient loses life in the state for cessation of oxygen supply. A division bench of Chief Justice PP Ramachandra Menon and Justice Parth Prateem Sahu's order came on a suo moto writ petition pertaining to the novel coronavirus situation in Chhattisgarh. Passing a slew of directions, the HC directed that immediate arrangements should be made to streamline the supply of medical oxygen if there is any chance of a shortage.

Moreover, the state government will have to file a status report within a period of two weeks. At present, there are 1,23,835 active cases in Chhattisgarh while 5,21,217 patients have been discharged and 7310 fatalities have been recorded. On the other hand, A total of 47,70,535 persons have been inoculated in Maharashtra till now, 6,33,343 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

Here are HC's directions: