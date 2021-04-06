COVID-19 Crisis: HC Asks UP Govt To Check Viability Of Vaccination For All & Night Curfew

Quick links:
PTI/ANI/Twitter
On Tuesday, the Allahabad High Court issued a slew of directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to combat the second wave of COVID-19. At present, there are 22,820 active cases in UP while 6,02,319 patients have been discharged and 8894 fatalities have been recorded. A division bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddhartha Varma expressed concern over people not abiding by the guidelines issued by the state government. Most importantly, the HC asked the state government to check the viability of vaccination for all citizens and night curfew to check late evening gatherings. The next date of the hearing will take place on April 8.
Earlier in the day, the Centre defended its approach towards vaccination even as the CMs of Delhi, Maharashtra and Rajasthan called for relaxing the age cap for COVID-19 inoculation. At present, only people above 45 years of age can get inoculated. Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan explained that the two aims of the inoculation drive are to prevent deaths and protect the healthcare system. Countering the demand to make vaccination available for all those aged above 18 years, he stressed that the goal is to administer the vaccine to those who need it the most. So far, 7,16,21,439 beneficiaries have been inoculated out of which 99,92,454 have been administered the second dose of the vaccine too.