COVID-19 Crisis: HC Asks UP Govt To Check Viability Of Vaccination For All & Night Curfew

On Tuesday, the Allahabad High Court issued a slew of directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to combat the second wave of COVID-19. At present, there are 22,820 active cases in UP while 6,02,319 patients have been discharged and 8894 fatalities have been recorded. A division bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddhartha Varma expressed concern over people not abiding by the guidelines issued by the state government. Most importantly, the HC asked the state government to check the viability of vaccination for all citizens and night curfew to check late evening gatherings. The next date of the hearing will take place on April 8.

Here are the HC's directions:

The district administration including police authorities should get into action and see that there is 100% masking in every district of the State of Uttar Pradesh. The Director General of Police should chalk out a programme for this purpose

The district administration including police authorities should see that no crowding takes place in any place all over the state. If it finds that any particular place is likely to get crowded, then it should cordon off that area and see that people do not huddle

The Panchayat Raj elections should also be conducted in such a manner that no congregation of people takes place

The state government should check the viability of relaxing the age cap for vaccination. Students appearing for the Uttar Pradesh High School and Intermediate Examinations can be inoculated

A door-to-door vaccination 'programme should be chalked out

The state government should check the viability of imposing a night curfew to prevent late-evening gatherings

The state government should check the viability of providing masks and sanitizers to everyone

Centre defends vaccination age gap

Earlier in the day, the Centre defended its approach towards vaccination even as the CMs of Delhi, Maharashtra and Rajasthan called for relaxing the age cap for COVID-19 inoculation. At present, only people above 45 years of age can get inoculated. Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan explained that the two aims of the inoculation drive are to prevent deaths and protect the healthcare system. Countering the demand to make vaccination available for all those aged above 18 years, he stressed that the goal is to administer the vaccine to those who need it the most. So far, 7,16,21,439 beneficiaries have been inoculated out of which 99,92,454 have been administered the second dose of the vaccine too.