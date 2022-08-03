COVID-19: Delhi High Court To Work In Hybrid Mode Till Further Orders Amid Rise In Cases

On August 3, the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Justice Satish Chander Sharma, considering the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, has stated that the Delhi High Court will continue to hold proceedings via hybrid mode, with a view to reduce the footfall in the Court premises.

A circular issued by the Delhi High Court read," Keeping in view the rise in COVID-19 infections in Delhi and in order to reduce the footfall in the court premises, the Hon'ble Chief Justice has requested that the hybrid mode of hearing will be continued until further orders."

Keeping in view, the rise in #COVID19 infections in the National Capital Territory of Delhi & in order to reduce the footfall in the Court premises... Delhi High Court will continue to hold court proceedings via hybrid mode, ordered Delhi Chief Justice Satish Chander Sharma — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022

Delhi records sharp rise in COVID cases

Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,506 fresh COVID cases, a whopping about 84% rise over the previous day and the highest in over a month, according to the data shared by the health department.

The city witnessed a test positivity rate of 10.69% while three persons died due to the viral disease during the past 24 hours, the data showed. This is the second day on the trot that the positivity rate breached the 10% mark.

On August 1, the city reported a positivity rate of 11.41%, the highest since January 24 (11.79 per cent), with 822 new cases and two fatalities.

The city had reported 822 new cases and two fatalities on Monday and recorded 1,263 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 9.35%.

It logged 1,333 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day rise in over a month, with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three more people succumbed to the viral disease.The city saw 1,245 COVID-19 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent, and one fatality.

Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

PM Modi says our fight with COVID is still on

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, not just in the capital but all over the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the country’s fight against the deadly infection is still on and urged everyone to continue following the protocol, while addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI