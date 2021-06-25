COVID-19: Delhi Inflated Oxygen Need By 4 Times During 2nd Wave Peak, Says SC Panel

An audit team appointed by the Supreme Court has found that the Delhi Government exaggerated the oxygen requirement in the national capital by more than four times during the April 25-May 10 peak period of the COVID-19 second wave. Sources further informed Republic TV that said this excessive supply could have affected the supply to around 12 states.

The panel has also stated that the exaggerated demand of 1140 mt was more than four times the calculated consumption as per the bed formula, reported Ananya Bhatnagar.

On May 5, a Justice DY Chandrachud-led bench of the top court had directed the Centre to maintain oxygen supply of 700 MT to Delhi even as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had presented experts’ calculation of the need to be around 415 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen. The direction had come after the Kejriwal government had alerted over the shortage of oxygen supply during the peak of the second wave of novel coronavirus infections.

Between April-May period, Delhi had faced a major shortage of oxygen, available beds, and medicines required for the treatment of COVID patients. On April 20, the national capital had reported around 28,000 new COVID-19 cases.

COVID Situation In Delhi

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded eight deaths and 109 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday as the city's positivity rate dipped to 0.14 percent, according to data shared by the Health department here. The new fatalities have pushed the death toll due to the disease in the city to 24,948. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 111 COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.15 percent. On June 14, the city had registered 131 cases and 16 deaths, while on February 22, there were 128 cases of COVID-19, according to official figures. On Monday, Delhi had reported 89 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.16 percent, both lowest this year so far, while 11 people died, according to the data.