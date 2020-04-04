COVID-19 Outbreak: Geeta Phogat Condemns Woman's Unruly Behaviour Against Police

Amid the nationwide-wide lockdown, there have been multiple reports where people have misbehaved with the police and healthcare officials. On Friday, wrestler Geeta Phogat shared a video of a woman misbehaving with a lady constable. Geeta came out in support of police and healthcare staff and condemned the woman's unruly behavior towards them. She also urged the administration to take strict action against her.

Geeta Phogat condemns woman's unruly behavior

The video which was recorded by the police shows a woman who was reportedly caught by the police for flouting the lockdown rules. When confronted, the woman refused to cooperate with the police who later started escorting her away. Even so, the woman resisted and refused to be led away by the cops.

Instead, she started arguing with the police and held one of the female constables by her uniform and refused to let go. Sharing the video on Twitter, Geeta Phogat lauded the health department and police and slammed the woman's behaviour.

Her tweet in Hindi roughly translates to: "In this hour of crisis, words aren't enough to praise the health department officials, police and administration whose lives are at stake while they are saving ours. The administration should take strict action against the woman who is misbehaving with the police."

संकट की इस घड़ी में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के साथ ही पुलिस व प्रशासन के लोग अपनी जान पर खेल कर जिस तरह हम सबकी सुरक्षा के लिए अपना फ़र्ज़ निभा रहें हैं उनकी तारीफ़ में शब्द कम पड रहे हैं 👏👏🙏 ओर प्रशासन को विडियो में जो महिला अभद्र व्यवहार कर रही है उस पर कठोर कार्यवाही करनी चाहिये!! pic.twitter.com/lMkQcORIrU — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) April 3, 2020

Similarly, star sprinter Hima Das on Friday expressed sadness at incidents of attacks on police personnel and doctors trying to discharge their duties amidst the country-wide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. A DSP in Assam Police, Das said that she had conveyed her views during a video call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was also attended by more than 40 other sportspersons.

