COVID-19: Guwahati Adopts Odd-even System For Vehicles Transporting Essential Supplies

As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 patients increasing by the hour in the country, the Assam government has taken an additional precautionary measure in the state capital. Guwahati Police Commissioner on Friday said that additional restrictions will be placed on vehicles meant for essential services.

"There are additional restrictions on vehicles meant for essential services. The odd-even rule will be applied; vehicles with registration numbers ending with even numbers were allowed to ply today, those ending with odd numbers will be allowed tomorrow," the commissioner said on Friday.

As of April 10, the Assam has recorded 29 COVID-19 positive cases with no casualties yet. The number is minimal as compared to states such as Maharashtra, and Delhi having the highest number of cases followed by Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. While the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra has crossed 1500 figure mark with casualties crossing over 100, Delhi has crossed 900 cases with 14 deaths.

The nation as a whole is witnessing an alarming swell in the number of COVID-19 positive cases by the hour. Despite the 21-days nationwide lockdown nearing its culmination, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has risen to 6,761, of which 206 have succumbed to the infection while 6,039 cases are still active; 515 have recovered and discharged as on March 9, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

