COVID-19: HC Requests Delhi Govt To Set Up More Testing Centres Amid Virus Surge

The Delhi Government will hold a meeting at 5 PM with all the stakeholders amid the oxygen crisis in the national capital. This comes after the Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi Chief Secretary to hold a meeting with all stakeholders over the acute oxygen shortage in Delhi hospitals due to issues related to the transportation of oxygen. The meeting will witness the participation of hospital authorities, authorities from logistics, and other stakeholders besides the Delhi Government authorities who are grappling to contain the oxygen crisis.

Speaking on the issue of blockade of oxygen supply from Rajasthan, the High Court stated, "we expect Rajasthan to honour the order passed by the Centre and this court. Intervention in the matter of supply of oxygen would tantamount to endangering hundreds of human lives. Serves no purpose for anyone to obstruct" and added that compliance is required to be made by suppliers every two hours with regards to the supply and distribution of oxygen.

Speaking for Central Government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that hospitals know their problems, officials know their logistical issues, so an agenda should be decided and they must come up with a concrete system that works without interference.

Earlier in the day, during the hearing, the HC asked the Delhi Government to expand sample collection infrastructure and set up more testing centres across the national capital. This assumes significance as the national capital has reported a dip in the testing facilities while people have been complaining of the delay in test results.

Speaking on the Centre's efforts for manufacturing and transport of oxygen, the Solicitor General has stated that oxygen supply for medical use is underway at war footing and empty tankers are being airlifted while railways have deployed trains to transport oxygen from generation plants to the place where they are required. Moreover, the capacity of oxygen generation has also been ramped up to cater to the growing demands amid the pandemic.

He highlighted that the Delhi Government has hardly been able to arrange oxygen tankers to be utilised for transport, while other state governments had arranged their tankers for Railways for transportation of oxygen.

To combat the oxygen crisis amid the second wave of COVID-19, the Centre has decided to install eight Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants in the national capital of which one has already been installed at Burari Hospital, Kaushik Enclave while four plants are expected to be completed by April 30. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday allocated funds to install 551 PSA Oxygen Generation Plants in public health facilities across the country through PM-CARES funds.

