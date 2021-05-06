COVID-19: J&K HC Issues Directions For Vaccination Of Lawyers & For Financial Assistance

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thursday took suo moto cognisance of the COVID-19 situation in the Union Territory and directed the administration to ensure that lawyers in the age group of above 45 years are vaccinated against the virus within a week. The Court further ordered that lawyers in the age group of 18-45 should be given priority for vaccination within two weeks after registering on the CoWIN app.

The order has been passed by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sanjay Dhar in the suo moto case registered for protecting the lives of citizens by ensuring adequate medical help both in terms of medical advice and life-saving equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While noting that the administration is taking due steps for controlling the pandemic and to provide medical support to the patients, the Bench opined that many more directions need to be passed on the following points:

Registration and vaccination of lawyers

Financial assistance to affected lawyers

Seeking the services of an infectious diseases specialist

Shortage of ventilators, oxygen, beds and medication

The medical and healthcare sector of Jammu is overburdened by the caseload of the virus. On Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir government extended the 'corona curfew' till May 10 in five districts including Srinagar and Jammu.

COVID-19 scenario in Jammu and Kashmir

On Wednesday, J&K reported a record single-day spike of 4,716 fresh COVID-19 cases and 52 more deaths. As per the Health Ministry, there are 3,198 fresh cases in the Kashmir division and 1,518 in Jammu. Twenty-eight people died of the virus in Jammu while in Kashmir 24 fatalities were reported taking the toll to 1,476. The overall tally in Jammu and Kashmir is 2,510. There are a total of 39,628 active cases in J&K.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir government has started the e-Pass facility during the COVID-19 lockdown. Reportedly, this e-Pass can be used only for medical and other emergencies. On Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration declared Srinagar district as a Red Zone after the summer capital recorded 1,126 fresh COVID-19 cases. While the other 19 districts have been declared as orange zones. Till Sunday, reports suggested that no district in J&K falls under the Green Zone.