COVID-19: Kerala High Court Directs State Govt To Stop Justifying Cap On RT-PCR Price

In a major development, the Kerala High Court said that the state government and its's medical service corporation, Kerala Medical Service Corporation (KMSC) cannot justify the capping of RT-PCR test prices at Rs 500 for private laboratories on the ground that private labs are conducting multiple tests. Earlier, the private labs of the state had challenged the state government, as the state government had ordered them to cut down the rate for RT-PCR tests from Rs 1,700 to Rs 500.

COVID-19: Private labs challenged state government on RTPCR test

A single bench led by Justice T R Ravi said, "You cannot say they (labs) cannot do other business. Doing other business can not be a reason for fixing a price which is less than the cost the labs incur in the conduct of the test". The plea submitted by the private labs informed the court that if around 115 medical items were needed to conduct various tests in the lab, KMSC would provide only 45 items. Even then, the cost of the test would reach Rs 600. The plea by the private labs said that the price cap issued by the Kerala government was irrational.

This came after KMSC agreed on the last date of hearing that it could supply 45 essential items out of 115 items requested by the labs. The private labs contented the plea, saying the PPE kits, which are the essential product in stopping the spread of coronavirus, have been priced by the state government at Rs 300 each. They stated that the government is periodically increasing the PPE kit cost and they themselves are selling it at a higher price. Meanwhile, KMSC disputed these claims of the labs.

Tension between Kerala Medical Service Corporation (KMSC) and private laboratories

Earlier, the state medical corporation had informed the court that some of the labs were using different machines to conduct the tests. These machines require different reagents that are not easily available with manufacturers, which is why the price also varies, resulting in higher costs. The Corporation informed the Court that purchasing such items in smaller quantities would cause a loss to the KMSC.

In return, the private lab owners informed the court that the corporation's step to provide an RT-PCR test at Rs 448 was irrational and would cause heavy loss to private labs. On July 8, the Kerala government informed the Court that the rate of RT-PCR tests had come down in other states, including Haryana, Telangana, and Uttarakhand, among others. Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has reserved its order on the matter.

