COVID-19: Madras HC Moots Lockdown In TN & Puducherry On May 1 & 2 Amid Rise In Cases

The Madras HC on Monday suggested that a lockdown should be imposed in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on May 1 and May 2 when the counting of votes will take place. A bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthil Ramamoorthy was hearing matters pertaining to the state of preparedness in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in TN and Puducherry. While acknowledging that the situation does not appear out of control, it stated that there are some horror stories that are available in the media.

According to the HC, only the movement of vehicles needed for the purpose of counting and related purposes apart from emergency should be allowed on these two days. Moreover, it asked TN and Puducherry to completely eschew the VIP culture and ensure that facilities are available to citizens without consideration of status. Observing that it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation during the next several weeks, the HC adjourned the pleas to April 29. At present, there are 1,05,180 active novel coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu while 9,63,251 patients have been discharged and 13,557 deaths have been reported.

