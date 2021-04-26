COVID-19: Madras HC Moots Lockdown In TN & Puducherry On May 1 & 2 Amid Rise In Cases

Quick links:
The Madras HC on Monday suggested that a lockdown should be imposed in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on May 1 and May 2 when the counting of votes will take place. A bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthil Ramamoorthy was hearing matters pertaining to the state of preparedness in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in TN and Puducherry. While acknowledging that the situation does not appear out of control, it stated that there are some horror stories that are available in the media.
According to the HC, only the movement of vehicles needed for the purpose of counting and related purposes apart from emergency should be allowed on these two days. Moreover, it asked TN and Puducherry to completely eschew the VIP culture and ensure that facilities are available to citizens without consideration of status. Observing that it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation during the next several weeks, the HC adjourned the pleas to April 29. At present, there are 1,05,180 active novel coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu while 9,63,251 patients have been discharged and 13,557 deaths have been reported.
Madras HC directs Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments to consider declaring complete lockdown for two days on May 1 and May 2, when counting of votes polled in April 6 Assembly elections will be taken up— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 26, 2021
Beauty parlours, spas, salons, barber shops, cinema halls, gyms, recreation clubs are not allowed in all corporations and municipalities
Sit-in dining at hotels, restaurants, mess, tea stalls not allowed
No devotees allowed at religious places, only staff can perform rituals
E-commerce delivery and operations shall continue in the restricted timing
Standalone departmental stores and supermarkets will be allowed to operate with 50% crowds without Air Conditioning
Only takeaway service allowed in restaurants/hotels/mess and tea shops
A maximum of 50 members are allowed to participate in marriage events, and 25 members for funerals and processions
IT and ITES companies are mandated to allow 50% of employees to work from home
Sports training academies are not allowed
People from abroad and other states shall be allowed entry to Tamil Nadu only if they have registered in the portal http://eregister.tnega.org and information on registration should be produced to authorities on arrival
Those from Puducherry are exempted from the e-registration norm
12th board exams have been postponed