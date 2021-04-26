Last Updated:

COVID-19: Madras HC Moots Lockdown In TN & Puducherry On May 1 & 2 Amid Rise In Cases

The Madras High Court suggested that a lockdown should be imposed in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on May 1 and May 2 when the counting of votes will take place. 

The Madras HC on Monday suggested that a lockdown should be imposed in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on May 1 and May 2 when the counting of votes will take place. A bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthil Ramamoorthy was hearing matters pertaining to the state of preparedness in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in TN and Puducherry. While acknowledging that the situation does not appear out of control, it stated that there are some horror stories that are available in the media. 

According to the HC, only the movement of vehicles needed for the purpose of counting and related purposes apart from emergency should be allowed on these two days. Moreover, it asked TN and Puducherry to completely eschew the VIP culture and ensure that facilities are available to citizens without consideration of status. Observing that it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation during the next several weeks, the HC adjourned the pleas to April 29. At present, there are 1,05,180 active novel coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu while 9,63,251 patients have been discharged and 13,557 deaths have been reported. 

Here are the COVID-19 curbs in TN: 

  • Lockdown on Sunday and night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am

  • Beauty parlours, spas, salons, barber shops, cinema halls, gyms, recreation clubs are not allowed in all corporations and municipalities

  • Sit-in dining at hotels, restaurants, mess, tea stalls not allowed

  • No devotees allowed at religious places, only staff can perform rituals

  • E-commerce delivery and operations shall continue in the restricted timing

  • Standalone departmental stores and supermarkets will be allowed to operate with 50% crowds without Air Conditioning

  • Only takeaway service allowed in restaurants/hotels/mess and tea shops

  • A maximum of 50 members are allowed to participate in marriage events, and 25 members for funerals and processions

  • IT and ITES companies are mandated to allow 50% of employees to work from home

  • Sports training academies are not allowed

  • People from abroad and other states shall be allowed entry to Tamil Nadu only if they have registered in the portal http://eregister.tnega.org and information on registration should be produced to authorities on arrival

  • Those from Puducherry are exempted from the e-registration norm

  • 12th board exams have been postponed

