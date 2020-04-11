COVID-19: Migrant Workers In Surat Resort To Violence Fearing Lockdown Extension

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown initiated to counter the coronavirus pandemic, and with confirmed cases in the country rising, migrant workers in Surat resorted to violence on the streets on Friday allegedly fearing extension of lockdown.

"Workers here have blocked the roads and even pelted stones. Police were able to reach the spot and have detained around 60-70 people," said DCP Surat, Rakesh Barot. Barot said the workers were demanding to go back home.

This comes amid speculation that the Centre may extend lockdown beyond April 14 after several States, district administrations, and experts have favoured an extension, as hinted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 21-day lockdown was announced on March 24 in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus outbreak

The number of coronavirus positive patients in Gujarat has gone up to 308 following the detection of 46 new cases, one of them a doctor, while the death toll increased to 19, officials said on Friday. With two more deaths reported the toll due to coronavirus in Gujarat has reached 19, they said.

Out of the total 308 cases reported so far, Ahmedabad has recorded the highest - 153 - followed by Vadodara (39), Surat (24), Bhavnagar (22), Rajkot(18), 14 each in Gandhinagar and Patan, Bharuch (4), Kutch (4), Porbandar (3), two each in Mehsana, Gir-Somnath, Chhotaudepur, and Anand; and one each in Panchmahal, Jamnagar, Morbi, Sabarkantha and Dahod.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases now stand at 6,412. Out of these, 5,709 are active patients and 504 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated. With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the toll has reached 199 now. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

(With agencies input)