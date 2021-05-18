COVID-19: Pandemic Robber Gang Busted By Delhi Police; Pistol & 6 Cartridges Recovered

The North-West District Delhi Police has arrested five robbers and has claimed to have busted a gang that was involved in a series of the robbery that took place during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. DCP North West, Usha Rangnani said that the accused were identified as Ravi Rao, Suraj Kumar, Sourabh Kumar, Dharemender alias Deepak and Pankaj.

A country-made pistol along with six live cartridges and huge robbed items were recovered from their possession.

One Vikas Narang had lodged a complaint with the police that he was robbed and brutally assaulted by three persons. He has sustained severe injuries and had to be hospitalised. Following his complaint, an FIR was lodged.

Considering the gravity of the offence and the nature of the incident, several teams were formed under the close supervision of ACP Jahangirpuri, Sanjay Drall. SHO Adarsh Nagar CP Bhardwaj led the team to nab the accused.

With the help of CCTV footage, the team identified three robbers and the police then conducted raids at the hideout of the accused. Ravi Rao was held following the raid. He was interrogated in which he broke down and confessed his involvement in the crime. His accomplices were also held at his instance. Bikes were used in the commission of the crime was also recovered from them. They had transferred the robbed Rs 50,000 into two different bank accounts, which were frozen by the police and money were recovered.

All the accused have antecedents. Further probe in the matter is on.

COVID cases in Delhi

As per the Delhi government's state bulletin, the state on Tuesday reported 4482 new COVID-19 cases, 9403 recoveries and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases recorded 14,02,873 with 50,86313 active cases 29,899 total recoveries, taking the death toll to 22,111.

