COVID-19: Plea In SC Against Invitation Advertisement To 'Kumbh Mela' In Haridwar

A Noida-based lawyer, Sanjay Kumar Pathak filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking immediate and strict directions to the Central government and the Uttarakhand government, and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to call off mass gathering at Haridwar owing to Kumbh Mela. He stressed on imposition of immediate safety protocol for the ones returning from gathering at Kumbh. In the petition, the lawyer states that encouraging people to go to Kumbh Mela is contrary to COVID-19 guidelines and orders issued by UOI and NDMA itself.

This petition is seeking directions from the top court to scrap out the existing extensive crowd at Kumbh and directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to drop mass rallies pertaining to Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu.

This comes a day after India marked two lakhs of fresh COVID-19 cases consecutively on two days. It marks the highest number of cases in the country since the inception of pandemic. This petition sought directions to enforce strict COVID-19 guidelines against the candidates, campaigners and public during the election process and to take rigid measures against the violators. Pathak in his petition said,

"The Union Home Minister , the Chief Ministers of respective states , and a host of star campaigners can be seen flouting the COVID-19 norms ."

He further filed that as per media reports, despite rapid and widespread of COVID-19 infection Indian Railways have organised 25 special trains to facilitate congregation and to link Haridwar to various locations for pilgrims to pay a visit. He further put light on contrasting takes on COVID-19 management that of government and authorities. He stated,

"On the one hand, the poor common man on the street is often punished and treated violently by the police and executive authorites for violations of COVID-19 regulations in the name of strict enoforcement. On the other hand authorities are not only permitting but facilitating and promoting congregation of people in Kumbh-21.

In his petition, the lawyer took a dig at the Home Minister claiming the latter had blamed ordinary citizens for steep escalation in COVID-19 cases. According to him, Amit Shah had said that 'people become very careless'. Speaking about the current COVID-19 situation Pathak said,

"On April 16, 2021, India reported more than 2 lakh new cases of Corono positive patients. The health infrastructure is crumbling in many states. Hospitals and crematoriums are running out of space. Shortage of essential drugs is reported from many cities. ."

The dearth of COVID-19 vaccines and medicines has been brought up by several states across the country recently. This complaint surfaced despite Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, on Wednesday, had reassured there exists no shortage in production and supply of vital medicines and injections against COVID-19.

COVID-19 Hits Mass At Kumbh

A total of 1,701 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area from April 10 to 15 confirming ones fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases. This is worsened the COVID-19 crisis in the country. The numbers include both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test reports of devotees and seers of different akharas (ascetic groups) over the five-day period in the entire 'Mela Kshetra' (the periphery of Kumbh) extending from Haridwar to Devprayag, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Shambhu Kumar Jha said.

Kumbh Mela sees lakhs of devotees gathering at the banks of the sacred river every 12 years to perform various rituals, including ritual baths on specific dates. However this year, on the day of the Baisakhi Snan on April 14, more than 9.5 lakh devotees from various ‘akharas’ took a dip in Ganga. One seer, Mahamandleshwar Das died of COVID-19, while scores of seers contracted the virus.

'Curtail Kumbh Mela': PM Modi to Swami Giri

All India Saints Committee and various congregations of Hindu seers have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to curtail the grand Kumbh Mela underway in Haridwar and agreed to conclude the mega event with symbolic rituals. Amid unprecendented spike in COVID-19 cases, PM Modi on Saturday contacted Swami Awadeshananda Giri and enquired about the health of seers gathered for the Kumbh. He suggested that since rituals baths in the Ganga river were done, the rest of the events could be undertaken in a symbolic manner. Presidents of the congregation said PM’s appeal was in the national interest and must be supported.