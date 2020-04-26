Coronavirus-positive Patient Booked In Punjab For Throwing Anniversary Party Amid Lockdown

A COVID-19 positive patient was booked by the Punjab police after he threw an anniversary party in Chandigarh, in absolute disregard of lockdown and quarantine rules. The man who works in a government medical college and hospital (GMCH) in Chandigarh's sector 32 threw a party at his residence to celebrate his anniversary.

The administration has taken strict action against the Bapu Dham sector 26 resident and sealed the area. A case under section 269, 270, and 188 IPC has been registered at Sector 26 police station. Active contact tracing exercise is being done by the health officials as well.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has constituted a group of experts, headed by the former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission and economist, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, to form a post-COVID-19 revival strategy for the state. Eleven more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab, taking the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state to 309, officials said here on Saturday.

India has reported 26,496 positive cases of Coronavirus and registered 824 deaths as per the latest figures of the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare. The country is currently in the second phase of the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 and will go on till May 3.

