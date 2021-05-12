COVID-19 : SC Plea Seeks Free Vaccination To Every Citizen; Uniform Pan-India Policy

Seeking direction to the Centre to formulate a uniform pan India policy for free COVID-19 vaccination to every Indian, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The Social Democratic Party of India filed a PIL through advocate A Selvin Raja which has also urged the apex court to constitute an independent body under its direct supervision or monitoring to ensure free and uniform COVID vaccination across all the states and union territories.

The petition mentioned that every citizen in India has the invaluable right to get the vaccination free of cost under Article 21. The plea read, "In the context of a rapid surge of the pandemic, people are dying without getting timely treatment and the graveyards are running day and night compelling to wait for hours to get the deceased cremated, the people of this country pin their hopes only on the vaccine. The majority of people cannot afford the varied price fixed by the government and cannot bear these vaccine costs." The petition further stated that if the large population including a major chunk of poor sections would be vaccinated free of cost, it would help in developing herd immunity.

Meanwhile, there has been a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country whereas the overall vaccination rates in the country have also increased along with the approval of other essential drugs and medicines.

COVID-19 in India

India saw a record 4,205 COVID-19 fatalities in a day taking the death toll to 2,54,197, while 3,48,421 new coronavirus infections were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,33,40,938.

The active cases have reduced to 37,04,099 comprising 15.87 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.04 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,93,82,642 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 percent, the data stated.

(With ANI Inputs)