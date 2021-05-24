COVID-19: SC Sends Notice To Centre On Plea Seeking Ex Gratia For Kin Of Victims

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Central Government after hearing petitions seeking direction to provide ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakhs to the family members of those who have succumbed to COVID-19, as per the Home Ministry's letter in view of Section 12 of The Disaster Management Act, 2005.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice M R Shah has issued notice to the Centre after hearing the petitions filed by lawyers Reepak Kansal and Gaurav Kumar Bansal.

The apex court said, "We issue notice to the Centre and will list the matter for further hearing on June 11."

The petition said that keeping in view the spread of the COVID-19 virus in India and the declaration of COVID- 19 as a pandemic by World Health Organization (WHO), by way of special onetime dispensation; it has been decided to treat it as notified disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The Central Government issued a revised list and norms of assistance from SDRF and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) through its MHA letter and recommended ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakhs per deceased person, the petitioner claimed, as per an ANI report.

COVID In India

Fresh COVID-19 infections in India dipped to 2,22,315, the lowest in round 38 days, pushing the total tally of coronavirus cases to 2,67,52,447, while the death toll crossed the 3-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 3,03,720 with 4,454 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. India had registered 2,17,353 new infections on April 16. The active cases have further reduced to 27,20,716 comprising 10.17 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 88.69 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,37,28,011, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.14 per cent, the data stated.