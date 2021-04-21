COVID: Centre Assures Unobstructed Oxygen Supply To Delhi Before HC Amid Shortage Plaint

On Wednesday night, the Centre assured the Delhi High Court that there will be an unobstructed supply of oxygen to hospitals in Delhi amid the rising COVID-19 cases. The division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli was hearing a plea regarding oxygen shortage at several Max Hospitals in the national capital. When the bench resumed its hearing after a brief break, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared via video link. He assured that the increased allocation for Delhi, i.e 480 MT of oxygen will reach the city within two days' time.

We have a responsibility of only allotting oxygen. Allotted quantity, increased to 480 MT, will reach Delhi: SG Tushar Mehta tells HC



Updates here - https://t.co/RZHKU3fdmK pic.twitter.com/hmoLvVwtfA — Republic (@republic) April 21, 2021

During the hearing, he mentioned that a very senior Union Minister was in touch with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to ensure that the tankers reach. When the Solicitor General explained that industries take some time to shut down, the HC reminded him of Tuesday's order and said, "We have been informed that need for oxygen for medical supply has gone up 5 times. We are dealing with lives of thousands and thousands. There are other hospitals that have not come before the court, that may need oxygen. And not only Delhi requires oxygen. It is squarely the responsibility of the State to ensure supply".

Oxygen reaches two hospitals

Highlighting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's tweet where he thanked the Centre for increasing the national capital's oxygen quota, Tushar Mehta maintained that all officers are discharging duty beyond hours. However, he sought time to take instructions and address the court on Thursday when it insisted on the Union government procuring oxygen from all possible sources, including industries. Meanwhile, Delhi government counsel Rahul Mehra made it clear that he cannot take responsibility for assuring that the hospitals will not run out of oxygen before the morning of April 22.

In charge of oxygen supply, Additional Secretary Sumita Dawra informed the court that the requirement for oxygen is over 8000 MT now as against the production capacity which is around 7200 MT daily. She said, When cases have increased rapidly, there were conflicting demands for oxygen. We have been doing intensive meetings with states, based on which we have done mapping for oxygen need. There are more cases in some states, where oxygen is not produced. So there are logistical issues". But the bench reiterated that it cannot see people dying because oxygen is not there.

In a heartening development, the court was told that the Max Hospital at Patparganj and Shalimar Bagh have received the medical oxygen. The HC also put the onus on the Centre to ensure that oxygen reaches the Delhi borders considering that obstruction is happening in other states. Expressing hope that the requirements of hospitals and oxygen supply will continue to COVID-19 patients, it adjourned the matter to 3 pm on Thursday.